Erik ten Hag brings up 50 Old Trafford games with a win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag marked his 50th game at Old Trafford with a comfortable 3-0 win against West Ham.

The Dutchman has won 36 of those 50 games, losing nine and drawing only five.

Ten Hag’s first ever competitive games at both domestic and European level both ended in defeat, as United lost at home 1-2 to Brighton in August 2022 and to Real Sociedad 0-1 in the Europa League group stages.

However, one of the key characteristics of Ten Hag’s first season in charge was the strong home form of his side, as United went unbeaten from that loss to Sociedad in September until Brighton beat United this season in September 2023 1-3 at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Old Trafford side went almost a year unbeaten at home and had some impressive wins in that time.

The Dutchman’s first triumph at home against Liverpool in August 2022 was vital as it came right after a shock 4-0 defeat to Brentford. It kickstarted the side’s campaign.

The victory against Manchester City at home in January 2023 also stands out. Most fans would agree that it came in the best period in the former Ajax man’s era, between the World Cup and the Carabao Cup win at the end of February last year.

United were losing 1-0 but two late, quickfire goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealed the points for the Red Devils in the Mancunian derby.

Another victory etched into the minds of United fans is the 2-1 victory against Barcelona, in one of the club’s more impressive European nights at Old Trafford in a long time. Having drawn 2-2 in the Camp Nou, United came from behind again with goals from Brazilians Fred and Antony.

However, the wheels have come off this season to an extent. Where the Mancunian side only lost two games at home all season last year, they have already lost seven this year.

These included three 0-3 losses against City, Newcastle and Bournemouth, all in the space of two months. Ten Hag will hope the win yesterday is a sign of things to come this season rather than the pre-Christmas form.

Ten Hag has always spoken about his desire to make Old Trafford a fortress again. Speaking in May 2023 he claimed, “being at Old Trafford will be a huge advantage…because we have seen repeatedly this season just how big a difference our fantastic home support can make”.

The Dutch manager’s record also compares quite well to previous managers in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Jose Mourinho had exactly the same home record of 36 wins in 50 matches to boast a winning percentage of 72%, like Ten Hag.

Louis van Gaal had a weaker record of 33 wins from 50 and therefore a 66% winning percentage.

The worst by a distance was that of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had a much lower win percentage of 56% as his United side only won 28 out of his 50 home games. However, in the Norwegian’s defence, many of the home ties were played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (All statistics according to transfermarkt.com)

Wins like yesterday will begin to ease the pressure on the former Ajax coach but one feels he will need much more of the same to push his side towards the Champions League spots and convince INEOS that he is the man to lead the Red Devils into their new era.