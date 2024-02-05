Fabrizio Romano: Erik ten Hag held “positive” talks with Amad Diallo



A “positive conversation” between Erik ten Hag and Amad Diallo appears to have been a key part of the decision for the 21-year-old to remain at Manchester United in January.

The Ivorian winger was linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford in the winter window. A number of Championship clubs were alerted by this possibility and expressed a strong interest in Diallo, including his adopted side last year – Sunderland.

Diallo had relocated to the Stadium of the Light at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, as United sought to find the right club to help the 21-year-old continue his development; with Sunderland proving themselves an excellent choice.

Under the watchful eye of Tony Mowbray, the young winger quickly established himself as one of the best players in the Championship and a key figure at the heart of Sunderland’s promotion push. Fourteen goals and three assists followed as Diallo helped the Black Cats finish in the play-off places.

Though Sunderland would lose in the playoffs to eventual winners Luton, the 21-year-old’s performances in the North East were sufficient enough for Diallo to win the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year.

Sunderland fans were gutted to see him return to Old Trafford in the summer, but it was clear Ten Hag wanted to include the youngster on his squad’s pre-season tour of America.

The cruel hand of fate intervened, however, with Diallo picking up a serious knee injury during the friendly against Arsenal in July. He would require surgery to fix the issue, ruling him out for nearly five months.

Diallo eventually returned to first-team training in December.

The Ivorian then made his return on the pitch in the defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on the day before New Years Eve. Though this cameo was brief, it was sufficient to demonstrate the exact skillset which allowed Diallo to flourish at Sunderland the year prior.

Owing to United’s early exits from the Champions League and Carabao Cup, there was a desire from the coaching staff at Old Trafford to trim down a bloated senior squad. A host of youngsters and squad players were informed they could leave on loan in search of more consistent minutes elsewhere.

Reports had suggested Diallo may be included in this list, but Fabrizio Romano has now revealed Ten Hag held one-on-one talks with the 21-year-old to “prepare Amad’s future involvement in [the] Man United squad.”

🔴🇨🇮 Amad Diallo had positive conversation with Erik ten Hag in January. It was crucial to prepare Amad's future involvement in Man United squad. Club and manager want to trust Diallo and that's why loan to Championship was never considered realistic option in January. pic.twitter.com/l2yKJxI3EE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2024

Speaking on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Italian transfer guru wrote:

“Amad Diallo had positive conversations with Erik ten Hag in January. It was crucial to prepare Amad’s future involvement in Man United squad. Club and manager want to trust Diallo and that’s why loan to Championship was never considered realistic option in January.”

With Antony continuing to look anything but a Premier League player, United fans will be keen for the impressive Ivorian to surpass the bumbling Brazilian in Ten Hag’s match-day squads.

