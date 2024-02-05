Galatasaray plan approach for Christian Eriksen



Galatasaray are planning to make an approach for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen in the final week of the transfer window.

A report by Turkish outlet Fotomac (relayed by Sports Witness) reveals Galatasaray have made the Dane their “main target” before the deadline on Friday.

The Turkish transfer market remains open until the end of the week, with Premier League clubs still permitted to conduct outbound transfer dealings should they wish.

The report suggests Galatasaray are “set to be active” in the final days of the window.

They received a huge boost financially after agreeing deals for Sacha Boey and Cedric Bakambu to depart the club.

Boey, who was linked with a move to Old Trafford himself, joined Bayern Munch in a move worth in excess of €30 million, while Real Betis agreed to pay around €4 million for Bakambu.

Fotomac contends Galatasaray will use these funds to “acquire the Denmark international’s services.”

The Turkish outlet reveals negotiations between the two clubs are taking place in “great secrecy”, with Galatasaray believed to be offering a loan deal with an option to buy.

However, the report suggests that if this arrangement is not accepted by United, the Turkish club will instead make a “promise” to return for Eriksen in the summer.

The Dane will have one year left remaining on his deal at Old Trafford at the end of the season. He will turn 32 next week and, having fallen down the pecking order in Erik ten Hag’s midfield this season, United may be tempted to cash in on him should Galatasaray make a lucrative offer.

The emergence of the prodigiously talented Kobbie Mainoo, as well as the signing of Mason Mount last summer, ensure the club has already acquired the replacements for the aging Eriksen.

While the Dane’s technical ability remains excellent, and he’s believed to be a positive influence in the dressing room, his physical decline has been noticeable this season.

Ten Hag has also been seeking to implement a press-heavy style revolving around transitions this year.

While this has seen undoubted teething issues, it’s a tactic which has begun to bear some fruit in recent weeks, with the return of key players from injuries.

If the Dutch manager continues with this philosophy – which seems overwhelmingly likely – he may want a more mobile option in midfield in place of Eriksen.

