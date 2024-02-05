“He’s played a blinder”: Micah Richards praises Erik ten Hag for “putting a marker down” after Marcus Rashford’s indiscipline



Former Manchester City star Micah Richards has praised Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for how he handled the disciplinary issue involving Marcus Rashford.

Late last month, Rashford found himself at the centre of controversy after he missed training following a nightclub visit to Belfast the night before.

It’s believed that the player phone the club and lied that he was sick, only for pictures of him partying to surface on social media soon after.

Rashford was not included in the United matchday squad to face Newport County at Rodney Parade while the saga went on. Ten Hag called him up for the Red Devils’ next clash against Wolverhampton Wanders and the player re-paid his manager’s show of support in kind.

Rashford scored within the opening five minutes to send United on their way at the Molineux. The club would go on to win 4-3 after late heroics from Kobbie Mainoo.

Rashford was also named in the starting XI as United clashed vs. West Ham on Sunday.

With the England international now playing, the story of his night out in Belfast seems like a distant memory and according to Richards, it’s all as a result of Ten Hag’s management of the situation.

Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast, “I think (Erik) ten Hag deserves a lot of credit.”

“It’s not even just the football side, he put a marker down with the (Marcus) Rashford thing and he could have drawn it out a little bit.”

“Obviously he didn’t play in the game against Newport but then he put him straight in. Once you score, all is forgotten about and I think he’s played a blinder.”

The ex-Man City man added, “Sometimes you are worried with how it is going to go, but I think he needs credit for that because they have needed him, and the team looks a lot better with him in the side.”

As United prepare to come up against Aston Villa this weekend, it’s highly likely that Rashford will play from the beginning.

