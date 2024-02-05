“I’ll soon be back out there”: Lisandro Martinez reacts after confirmation of devastating injury verdict



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has vowed to work extremely hard to come back stronger than ever after confirmation that he is facing an extensive period on the sidelines with injury.

United beat David Moyes’ West Ham 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Rasmus Hojlund and a brace from Alejandro Garnacho.

However, the positivity from the win was overshadowed by concerns for Martinez after he seemed to pick up a devastating injury.

During the second half, he engaged in a tackle with Vladimir Coufal and came out the other side much worse.

Martinez won the duel but not before Coufal’s body weight came crashing down on his knee. The United star tried to carry on and play through the pain barrier but it soon became clear he couldn’t.

He was taken off and replaced by Raphael Varane.

Reliable journalist Gaston Edul confirmed that Martinez had not suffered an ACL setback and would not need surgery. Edul added that Martinez is expected to come back after the March international break.

United later confirmed in a statement that the World Cup winner could be ruled out for up to eight weeks as he undergoes his recovery.

There are genuine fears within the club that Martinez could miss the rest of the season, which would undoubtedly be the worst outcome for everyone.

The Argentina international took to social media and sent a message to supporters. He wrote, “I want to give a heartfelt thanks for the great support I’ve received and to reassure you that I’ll soon be back out there, and we’ll fight together.”

“Always united!”

I want to give a heartfelt thanks for the great support I've received and to reassure you that I'll soon be back out there, and we'll fight together. Always united! Quiero agradecer de todo corazón el gran apoyo que he recibido y transmitirles tranquilidad, pronto estaré… pic.twitter.com/tXEzAgm7ws — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) February 5, 2024

Up next for Erik ten Hag’s men is a trip to Villa Park on Sunday, with a top four finish on the line.

