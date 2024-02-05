Jesse Lingard touches down in South Korea ahead of FC Seoul medical



Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard was flocked by fans at the airport as the 31-year-old touched down in South Korea ahead of his surprise move to FC Seoul.

As relayed by The Peoples Person here, Lingard is believed to have made a verbal agreement with the K League 1 side on a two-year deal, which includes an option for a third.

The midfielder has been a free agent since last summer after his contract with Nottingham Forest expired.

Lingard had relocated to the City Ground from Old Trafford the previous summer when his deal at United came to an end.

The Englishman had been hotly linked with a return to West Ham, where Lingard spent six months on loan in the second half of the 2020/21 season, scoring an impressive 9 goals and providing 4 assists in just 16 games for the Hammers.

However, Lingard chose newly-promoted Forest, owing to a much higher wage packet than on offer from West Ham. Interestingly, the deal was only a one-year contract, with suggestions that Lingard was hoping to impress for his new deal and then once again test the free agent market the following summer.

A disappointing season followed which saw the midfielder struggle with form and fitness, eventually losing his place in the first team. Forest were content for Lingard to depart the club on a free at the end of the season.

As a result of this unimpressive year, the interest in Lingard’s services at the top level of football quickly dried up.

The 31-year-old has spent the last six months trying to convince a club to give him a new contract. At one stage in the January window, it was reported Lingard was considering as many as 26 offers, from as far afield as Saudi Arabia and America.

But it’s the offer from FC Seoul that the United academy graduate has chosen to accept.

Sungmo Lee (BBC) posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) the reaction from the club’s fans as Lingard landed at Incheon Airport ahead of his medical with the K League 1 side.

Jesse Lingard had arrived to South Korea with a lot of fans waiting for him at Incheon airport. The transfer is not 100% confirmed yet, however, if all goes as scheduled, he will have medical test on 6th, and once sign the contract, will join FC Seoul squad right away. pic.twitter.com/Zd4h7Nq96x — Sungmo Lee (@Sungmo_Lee) February 5, 2024

Lee reveals the 31-year-old will be assessed by the South Korean side tomorrow and “if all goes as scheduled…will join FC Seoul squad right away.”

Lingard had even posted his own airport update on Instagram confirming his journey to South Korea. The midfielder uploaded a picture in the first-class queue for baggage check-in with Korean Air, with a ‘J-Lingz’ themed suitcase in his trolley.

