Lisandro Martinez could miss rest of the season



Manchester United swept past West Ham United 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday but the result was marred by an injury suffered by Lisandro Martinez.

On a night when the youngsters shone the brightest, manager Erik ten Hag was busy sweating over the extent of the injury.

After undergoing scans, it was revealed that a surgery would not be required but it would keep the World Cup winner out until March.

United statement

The club have since released an official statement which reads, “Lisandro Martinez has sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee and is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks.”

The statement also added that everyone was looking forward to his return “later in the season”.

It is clear to see that the former Ajax defender is crucial to the way the manager wants to play and even two months would be a huge blow.

But HITC Football have now revealed that sources within the club have a “real fear” that the Argentine international might not return this campaign.

“Sources with knowledge of the situation have now told HITC that the club hope the 26-year-old will be back to play some part in the final weeks of the season, also admitted that there is a ‘real fear’ that the South American star will not play again this season.”

Could be season-ending

Martinez had returned from a long-term injury layoff after going under the knife for the same foot injury where had been operated on last term.

The body can often take time to re-adjust to the rigours of professional sport and an injury so soon after recovering can take longer to heal.

The injury occured in the second half during a tussle with Vladimir Coufal by the touchline with the Hammers star falling on the centre-back’s knee.

It is not an ACL tear which is great news for the player and hopefully we can see him sometime this season. His manager certainly needs him.