Lisandro Martinez expected to return by March



Lisandro Martinez is expected to return from injury after the international break in March after being forced off the field with a knee problem during Manchester United’s match against West Ham.

Though Erik ten Hag’s side would run out 3-0 winners, the injury to Lisandro Martinez cast a shadow on an otherwise radiant Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford.

Goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho gave United all three points in a crucial fixture in the race for Champions League qualification.

An unfortunate incident between Martinez and West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal in the second-half led to the Argentine’s leg bending in a compromising manner.

He immediately went to ground, clutching his right knee in agony. Though he was initially able to play on, Martinez then went down again, forcing Ten Hag to bring on Raphael Varane in his place.

The 25-year-old defender immediately went down the tunnel at Old Trafford and into the United dressing room – normally an indication a player knows they have seriously injured themselves.

In his post-match interview, the Dutch manager described Martinez’s injury as “very bad”, leading to widespread despair amongst the United fan base at the prospect of losing one of their most influential players to another injury.

A doctor who specialises helping in injured athletes suggested this was premature, however, instead diagnosing the Argentine with a more mild knee injury than the initial ACL fears.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed this doctor’s more measured assessment, courtesy of an update from Gaston Edul – an Argentinean sports journalist.

The Italian transfer guru relayed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Martinez had suffered a “sprained collateral ligament” and would not require surgery.

🚨🔴 Lisandro Martínez injury update. It’s NOT an ACL injury, sources confirm. Argentinian defender has a sprained collateral ligament — #MUFC hope to have Lisandro back after international break in March. No surgery needed, as @gastonedul has reported. pic.twitter.com/aG7DpW2VW9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2024

He further relays United were hopeful of the defender returning “after the international break in March”. There will “no surgery need” which would have further prolonged Martinez’s return.

The original story was broken by Edul on the same platform, as displayed below.

Lisandro Martínez tiene un esguince de ligamento colateral. Se descartó el peor panorama.

Es entre un mes y medio y dos meses de recuperación.

No tiene que operarse.

Buena noticia. pic.twitter.com/Mx2ITWkupD — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) February 5, 2024

Translation: Lisandro Martínez has a sprained collateral ligament. The worst scenario was ruled out.

It is between a month and a half and two months of recovery. He don’t have to have surgery. Good news.

‘Good news’ is certainly correct as this development constitutes a huge boost for Ten Hag and Martinez’s team mates, as the recent uptick in form and performance had directly correlated with the defender’s return from his previous metatarsal injury.

El Carnicero being fit and healthy for the second half of the year will prove key to United’s chances of success, so a mild ligament injury in comparison to a debilitating ACL tear is an update as positive as it is significant.

