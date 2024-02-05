Man United want to start contract talks with Kobbie Mainoo right away



After a long time this season, Manchester United put in a dominant display as they completely outplayed West Ham United 3-0 on Sunday in the Premier League.

The win puts United up to sixth in the table with manager Erik ten Hag purring over the talented kids the club currently possesses.

After struggling in the first half of the campaign, Rasmus Hojlund now has five goals in his last six appearances.

Alejandro Garnacho has made the most of being shunted out onto the right wing, scoring four goals in an unfamiliar role and shaming his senior compatriots who have struggled in that position.

Mainoo’s emergence

The biggest silver lining for the Dutch manager this season has been the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo.

The midfielder may not have scored against the Hammers but the shift he put in and the calmness he exuded meant the manager thought it best to give him rest instead of Casemiro once the result was in the bag.

The 18-year-old is currently one of the first names on the team list, which has resulted in his wages getting doubled.

His displays have alerted Ghana to his international availability while Gareth Southgate is keen to avoid any shift in allegiance.

United know they have a generational talent on their hands and as The Peoples Person had relayed a few days ago, the Red Devils want to agree a new deal with the academy graduate.

He signed his first professional deal with the club back in May 2022 which lasts until 2027 but as journalist Ekrem Konur pointed out, lots of clubs are still sniffing around.

Contract talks to start

United had initially wanted to begin contract negotiations after the season but they now want to act fast and tie him up on a much-more lucrative deal.

“Manchester United are to start talks to extend the contract of 18-year-old player Kobbie Mainoo.

“Premier League and La Liga clubs are monitoring the situation of the 18-year-old English player,” Konur wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

With so many clubs able to offer financially attractive deals, it is imperative that United get this over the line as fast as possible.

This shows how highly-rated the teenage superstar is and hopefully, he can keep improving in the games to come.