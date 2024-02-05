Manchester United fans troll Kurt Zouma after clash with Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United registered a comfortable three-nil win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The victory secured back-to-back Premier League wins for United who have started 2024 in decent form.

United leapfrogged Sunday’s opponents and now sit in sixth place in the table and hoping to launch an assault on the top four in the second half of the season.

Alejandro Garancho scored twice after Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring on his birthday, in what was another impressive display from the striker.

The now 21-year-old was also involved in a clash with West Ham centre-back Kurt Zouma which drew a hilarious response from the Stretford End.

Zouma, who was recently infamously involved in an incident that earned him 180 hours worth of community service for the abuse of a cat, was the subject of stick from the home fans.

Hojlund caught Zouma with a stray arm midway through the first half to which the Stretford End replied with chants of “That’s how your cat feels!” the Mirror reported.

Zouma was also extensively ridiculed by fans on Social Media.

The West Ham man has admitted his remorse for his actions last year but it’s clear fans are not letting him off the hook lightly.

It was a day to forget for Zouma and his teammates as United largely controlled proceedings and thoroughly deserved their win.

West Ham have still not won at Old Trafford since 2007 when Carlos Tevez scored the winner.

United remain unbeaten in 2024 and will look to take their form into the crunch clash with top-four rivals Aston Villa this coming Sunday.