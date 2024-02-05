Manchester United “leading the race” for Jarrad Branthwaite



Manchester United are believed to be “leading the race” to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite after a host of major clubs were linked with the 21-year-old.

Pete O’Rourke (footballinsider247) contends United are in “pole position” to secure the centre-back’s signature this summer, after Erik ten Hag and the recruitment team had designated Branthwaite as a “long-term target”.

The defender has impressed at the heart of Everton’s defence this season, having quickly earned the trust of Sean Dyche.

Possessing an imposing 6’5 frame, Banthwaite is also excellent on the ball, capable of playing out from the back under pressure. He is surprisingly quick, given his size, and is, naturally, dominant in the air when defending his penalty box. A last-minute equaliser on Saturday to clinch a point for Everton against Tottenham Hotspur also highlighted his prowess in the opposition box.

In short, he is the quintessential modern defender – as capable with the ball as without.

It’s a profile which not gone unnoticed amongst the Premier League’s biggest clubs; and even one in Spain.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs have all been concretely linked with approaches for Branthwaite, alongside United; As have Real Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti actually giving the centre-back his debut at Everton when he was the club’s manager. The Italian is believed to have kept a keen eye on his former pupil’s development after leaving Goodison Park.

A player with a long list of potential suitors can make a difficult target to secure a good deal on, as you are competing with other clubs with similarly strong budgets to yours; which is why O’Rourke’s update is such a significant one.

The reporter reveals a “well-placed source” has indicated United are “leading the race” to sign Branthwaite, ahead of their domestic and continental rivals.

Despite the 21-year-old signing a new deal at Goodison Park in October, there is still expectation he will be on the move this summer.

Everton are continuing to face acute pressure from financial fair play regulations. The club are likely to need significant cash injections this summer, and may look to offload some of their prized assets to help facilitate this.

And it appears United will be right at the front of the queue for Branthwaite when the transfer window opens at the end of the season.

