Manchester United loanee Radek Vitek impresses for Accrington Stanley

Manchester United’s goalkeeping department underwent major surgery last summer with David de Gea ending his 12-year long stay as the club’s number one.

Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir arrived to cover the first team spots with other stoppers leaving on permanent or loan deals.

Radek Vitek is one of the young prodigies who recently left on loan to gain some first team experience.

The 20-year-old joined League Two side Accrington Stanley until the end of the season and has impressed in his first few games for his new side.

The Czech keeper won Man of the Match in Stanley’s 1-0 win against Forest Green on his debut before repeating the feat this weekend.

Vitek kept another clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Grimsby, winning the Man of the Match award once again.

The club’s official website posted highlights of the youngster’s impressive showing which included an excellent late stop, along with confirmation of the player winning 61% of the votes for the award.

Vitek responded by thanking the fans for their support as he continues to settle in well at his new club.

Accrington boss John Coleman was equally effusive in his praise of Vitek’s performance and was grateful for the late stop in particular that secured his side a point.

“Our keeper has made a great save late on. Radek has hit the ground running with us, that’s two clean sheets and he has integrated with the lads well and it will be a good move for both parties,” he said

The move looks to be a good one all round with Vitek chalking up some valuable game time and Accrington benefiting from his qualities.

Erik ten Hag will no doubt be keeping a close eye on his progress with goalkeeping places at United up for grabs given the recent upheaval.