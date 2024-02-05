Manchester United nominated for anti-homophobia within football award

Manchester United have been nominated for an important award which is helping battle homophobia within football.

Campaign group FootballvHomophobia are preparing to launch their 15th Month of Action and are continuing their great work to rid the game of homophobic abuse.

Group leader Lou Englefield has been the driving force behind the campaign and as well as creating an ‘Allies United’ education programme and a new membership scheme for professional clubs, the month will see the FvH Awards ceremony.

As reported by the Mirror, United and Arsenal have both been nominated in the ‘Professional Clubs’ category.

The ceremony is to be held at the National Football Museum on 23 February and the famous Premier League rivals will go head-to-head for the award.

Englefield believes it is crucial to celebrate the achievements of those working for LGBT+ equality in football as she feels the game is dipping back into “divisive times”.

“The reason we launched the awards, we were looking back on the past, we saw huge change in football and thought ‘what do we need to do to acknowledge the great work that’s been happening’,” she said.

FootballvHomophobia’s month of action comes a few months after Stonewall’s annual Rainbow Laces initiative, which has led to some questioning the need for two campaigns for LGBT+ equality.

However, Englefield’s response is rightly staunch, with homophobic abuse still plaguing the game that must be inclusive of everyone.

“On one hand I understand some of the frustration, we don’t want to constantly bombard people. Really, the reality is clubs will use both campaigns to send out different messages,” she said.

United will be delighted to be nominated for the award and whether they beat Arsenal to the prize or not, will be desperate to continue to try and rebuild their poor reputation for such off-field matters.

From being one of the last major clubs to instil a women’s football team at Old Trafford, to the handling of the Mason Greenwood issue, United have come in for heavy criticism in recent times.

However, everyone connected with the club will wish Englefield and her team all the best in their continued efforts to resolve one of the biggest issues in the game.