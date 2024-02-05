Marcus Rashford underwhelms despite Manchester United’s dominant win over West Ham

Manchester United’s recent 3-0 victory over West Ham United at Old Trafford was marked by a standout performance from the team, yet forward Marcus Rashford’s statistics tell a different story.

Despite the team’s success, Rashford’s contribution was less than expected, raising questions about his current form.

United fans have witnessed an underwhelming season from the Englishman.

Once a part of a scintillating goalscoring run, the forward found himself under scrutiny following a lacklustre display in United’s otherwise comfortable win against West Ham.

Rashford, who played the full 90 minutes, failed to make a mark on the scoresheet or assist tally, which stood in stark contrast to the dominant display by his team.

A deeper dive into the numbers reveals a concerning picture for the 26 year old.

With zero goals from an expected goals (xG) rate of just 0.19 and zero assists from an expected assists (xA) rate of 0.05, the forward’s impact was minimal.

Rashford’s 70% accuracy from 30 attempted passes and two key passes did little to influence the game’s outcome. Moreover, despite having 44 touches, his influence in the attacking third was negligible, as evidenced by zero shots on target from two attempts.

His inability to win more than half of his ground duels, with only four successful out of seven, and his minimal aerial presence, winning just one out of two challenges, further underscore the forward’s challenging outing.

Furthermore, Rashford lost possession 14 times, a figure that is glaringly high for a player of his calibre in a match where United controlled the proceedings.

This stark juxtaposition between United’s overall prowess and Rashford’s performance fuels the ongoing debate about his consistency and place in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

While no player is immune to an off day, Rashford’s recent form will be essential to United’s ambitions this season.

Fans and critics alike will be keenly observing whether this match was a mere hiccup or indicative of a deeper malaise in the striker’s gameplay.