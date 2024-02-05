Raphael Varane and Erik ten Hag set aside differences after showdown talks



Things feel like they are sustainably turning around for the positive at Manchester United.

Injuries are subsiding (Lisandro Martinez notwithstanding), results are coming, and now, it looks like dressing room rifts are resolving too.

Football Insider reports that Erik ten Hag and Raphael Varane have had showdown talks to set aside their differences.

Varane and Ten Hag had reportedly been involved in a bust-up after the latter dropped the Frenchman for the Manchester Derby last year.

It was a curious period of results for United where Jonny Evans was continuously preferred over Varane who was fit at the time.

The noise around Varane’s future had started growing louder and it looked like a matter of when, and not if he leaves United.

However, with Martinez returning from his injury, Ten Hag looked eager to reinstate their partnership from last season.

As a result, Varane has started five of the last six games, with the West Ham game being chosen to rest him as it came after only three days from Wolves.

Varane’s contract hangs in the balance, with his current deal expiring in 2024 and the club has an option for an extension by a year.

However, with his astronomical wages, it is unlikely to be triggered but his renewed importance to the team as well his thawing of his relationship with Ten Hag means a solution could be found.

United have a multitude of positions to address in the transfer market and if Varane’s future can be secured in a mutually beneficial deal, then it pushes at least one position to be strengthened for later.

The Frenchman has shown enough that he is still a very capable contributor if he is managed carefully.

