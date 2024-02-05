Sir Alex Ferguson forks out world record £633k fee on a horse during public auction



Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson formed part of a partnership that won a bid to buy Caldwell Potter, which is now the most expensive National Hunt horse.

Ferguson’s passion for horse racing is well-known and can be dated as far back as when he was United boss.

In November, the Scot celebrated a huge win when his horse Spirit Dancer won the £500,000 Bahrain International Trophy.

On May 8, 2013 when it was announced that Fergie was set to retire as United manager at the end of the campaign, most of his former players like Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand and Robin van Persie expected to accompany the 82-year-old to Chester Racecourse for the day with a horse owned by the former coach, Butterfly McQueen, going in the 3:50.

However, Ferguson missed the event due to the insane media coverage that had been triggered by news of his imminent Old Trafford exit.

According to The Express, Ferguson was part of a group that purchased Caldwell Potter at a public auction on Monday.

“The Manchester United legend’s partnership forked out £633,710 to buy the gelding, and they have hopes of winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup with him in the future.”

“It was announced earlier this year that famous owners Andy and Gemma Brown have decided to quit racing, with their 29 horses all heading to auction. The couple have lost some extremely talented horses over the past 12 months and have struggled to ‘cope’ with those deaths, prompting the pair to take a break from the sport.”

Multiple prospects were sent to the auction including Caldwell Potter who has won three of his previous seven races.

Bidding for the gelding got underway at £85,637. The price kept going up until eventually, only two suitors remained.

Agent Anthony Bromley was subsequently confirmed as the winner. The Express adds that the horse will go into a partnership consisting of Ferguson, Ged Mason, John Hales and Peter Done.

Ferguson and his associates will undoubtedly be hoping that Caldwell Potter settles in just in time to do something big at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

