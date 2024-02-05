The Athletic predicts which Manchester United players could be sold this summer



Manchester United is on the cusp of a pivotal transformation, as the impending minority investment by INEOS is set to trigger an extensive audit of the club’s operations and squad dynamics.

The Athletic reports that with the January transfer window concluded, the focus is now firmly on the existing squad at Carrington to navigate the rest of the season and make an impression on the club’s new stakeholders.

The current lineup at United is a blend of high-value signings and players whose contributions have been marred by injuries or inconsistency.

As INEOS steps in, an extensive evaluation is anticipated, affecting all levels of the club, including the playing squad.

This season’s group, despite boasting some of the club’s most expensive signings, reveals imbalances and uncertainties, with players like Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho loaned to Borussia Dortmund, is a case in point of talent not aligning with Premier League requirements, as his performances in Germany, though promising, highlight a potential mismatch with the demands back in England.

Similarly, other loanees like Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri are in a phase of proving their worth and finding their place in the grand scheme of United’s future.

The squad also houses ‘Flippable Assets’ such as Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose futures might be reconsidered in light of strategic and financial objectives.

The ‘Facilitators’ category, including players like Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans, offers experience and stability but might see a shift with the club potentially leaning towards nurturing younger talents.

The Athletic underscores the importance of young prospects like Willy Kambwala, Kobbie Mainoo, and Alejandro Garnacho.

Their development and integration into the first team could significantly influence United’s strategic direction.

However, the challenge also lies in managing the ‘Over-30s’ segment, seasoned yet age-constrained players like Raphael Varane and Casemiro, balancing their immediate contributions with long-term squad planning.

As United navigates through these transformative times, the ‘Debatables’ such as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford hold the key to the team’s immediate performance and future dynamics.

The role of Erik ten Hag, amidst this flux, is pivotal in sculpting a squad that not only aligns with the club’s rich legacy but also resonates with the ambitious vision brought forth by INEOS.