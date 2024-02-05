Video: Doctor analyses Lisandro Martinez’s knee injury against West Ham



A medical professional has given a positive assessment of the injury Lisandro Martinez sustained during Manchester United’s win over West Ham yesterday, after fans were sent into a state of panic as the Argentine was forced to leave the pitch in pain.

The game saw Erik ten Hag’s side run out comfortable 3-0 winners in a crucial win, helping keep United’s hopes of Champions League qualification alive, courtesy of goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

It was a positive performance which demonstrated tangible progress in the transitional style the Dutchman has been seeking to implement this season. However, a combination of injuries and teething problems have severely curtailed these efforts. But, with the reintroduction of Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Martinez to the starting eleven in recent weeks, United have looked a different prospect on the pitch.

Which is why the Argentine’s knee injury – sustained half way through the second-half – was such a crushing moment for his team.

Martinez was superb yesterday, as he was against Newport County and Wolverhampton Wanderers previously. He has been sorely missed by his manager this season, having been ruled out since September after re-injuring the same metatarsal which had previously ended his debut campaign last April.

Martinez was forced to undergo another surgery on that metatarsal, which then required nearly four months of rehabilitation before he could return, coming off the bench in January against Tottenham Hotspur. United have won all three games the 25-year-old has started since his return.

A tangle with Vladimír Coufal as the ball ran out of play resulted in Martinez’s leg bending in an unforgiving manner as the West Ham defender collapsed on top of him. The Argentine immediately clutched his right knee in pain, with his team mates running over, clearly sensing the seriousness of Martinez’s reaction.

The United medical staff quickly joined the ensemble, before helping the defender to walk over to the side line. He was then cleared to come back onto the pitch, though this a decision was likely driven by Martinez’s warrior-like mentality.

The 25-year-old went back down a few minutes later, as the severity of his injury caught up with him, and Ten Hag was forced to bring on Raphael Varane in his place. Martinez then headed immediately down the tunnel and into the United dressing – normally an indication of a particularly bad injury.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag described the injury as “very bad for [Martinez] and the team”, prompting further panic amongst United fans.

Brian Sutterer (MD) has now released an update which should help to quell these growing concerns, however.

Sutterer is a doctor who specialises in “helping athletes and all active individuals get back to their sports.” He also has a YouTube account where he analyses sports injuries, using his expertise and knowledge to offer insights into the exact nature of an injury.

Sutterer released a video exploring Martinez’s knee injury in detail. His prognosis is one which he believes makes an ACL injury unlikely. Instead, he makes the prediction of an MCL sprain, based on the angle at which Martinez’s knee is impacted. He contends it “could have been a hell of a lot worse” had Coufal not helped soften the blow by supporting his own landing with his elbow.

Sutterer explains that there are three options for the severity of an MCL sprain – grade one, grade two and grade three. A grade one is minor – “a little bit of a stretch or a partial tear in the ligament. A grade two is a “more significant” tear, while grade three is the most serious – “a complete tear.”

A grade one tear will facilitate a “one to three week absence.” A grade two will likely result in a recovery time of “two to five or six weeks”, depending on the severity. A grade three tear will require “one to two months” of rehabilitation.

“Nothing about this…replay makes me think of something surgical like an ACL,” Sutterer concludes. He stresses that a replay alone is not sufficient to make an accurate diagnosis, but he appears confident in his prediction of an MCL strain over the worst-case scenario of an ACL tear; which will be a huge boost to United if it holds true.

A fit and in-form Martinez is essential to Ten Hag’s team’s fortunes for the remainder of the season.

