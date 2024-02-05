West Ham and Man United to clash again over Arouna Sangante’s transfer



Manchester United thrashed West Ham United 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday and exacted revenge for what happened the last time these two sides met in the process.

The win was due to the young trio of Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo stealing the show and showing the senior stars in both teams how things are done.

The Hammers defence struggled to contain the Red Devils and David Moyes is planning to deal some damage to United’s transfer hopes in the summer.

It is common knowledge that a defensive overhaul is being planned by the Old Trafford team with the futures of several stars up in the air.

United’s defensive changes

Raphael Varane’s contract ends in June with United opting against triggering the one-year extension, much to the disappointment of the Frenchman.

INEOS are open to his departure considering the wages he commands even though there have been talks of a new deal but on significantly reduced terms which the player might not accept.

Jonny Evans, who arrived as an emergency signing but ended up playing a lot more due to numerous injuries, is also slated to leave while the club could remain open to offloading Harry Maguire as they tried last summer.

Finding a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez will be the aim with reports linking the club with moves for Jean-Clair Todibo, Giorgio Scalvini, William Pacho and Aaron Anselmino in recent days.

The Peoples Person had relayed a report back in November that United were eyeing Le Havre sensation Arouna Sangante with the club scouting him as recently as in January.

Football Insider have claimed that both the Hammers and Nottingham Forest tried to sign the 21-year-old on loan during the winter window but saw their advances rejected.

The club gained promotion to Ligue 1 this season and have impressed thus far, sitting pretty in 11th position, still with an outside chance of European qualification.

The Senegalese defender has played a crucial role for his team with Le Havre conceding the seventh lowest number of goals thus far, keeping six clean sheets in the league.

Sangante chase on

The French club had no aim of letting him leave on loan as they are are eyeing a potential bidding war to ensure they earn a premium for the league’s youngest captain.

“West Ham braced for bidding war with Man United over signing Arouna Sangante. Forest and the Irons made deadline-day moves for the 21-year-old which were rebuffed by the Ligue 1 side.

“The Senegalese centre-back, who can also play at right-back, will now continue his development in France ahead of a potential big-money move later this year,” the report stated.

INEOS, who also own OGC Nice, have extensive knowledge of the French league and they can make a more informed judgement regarding the suitability of the young defensive ace.

Whether Sangante is ready for the step up remains to be seen. It will be interesting to see which centre-back United ultimately go after next summer.