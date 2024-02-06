Al Nassr preparing bumper contract offer for Raphael Varane



Manchester United scored three past West Ham United on Sunday and kept a clean sheet as well, the first time in the Premier League since December’s Liverpool encounter.

The partnership of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez worked well but with the Argentine set to be out for two months at least, Erik ten Hag will be hoping Raphael Varane can step up.

He had started the previous five games and missed out on starting against David Moyes’ side due to the manager opting to manage his minutes.

The Frenchman has usually been class when fit but persistent injury troubles have plagued him since his arrival at Old Trafford two-and-a-half seasons ago.

Varane’s future

However, the 2018 World Cup winner is on huge wages and with his deal ending in June, 2024, the club opted against triggering the one-year extension option.

The player had found himself on the bench for almost two months with Ten Hag opting to use Jonny Evans and Maguire instead of the former Real Madrid superstar.

The Peoples Person relayed a report that the centre-back has mended his relationship with the manager but Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to trim the wage bill.

If a new contract on reduced wages is not agreed, Al Nassr are ready to offer the former France international a hugely lucrative offer which “he will find hard to refuse”.

Al Nassr’s mega offer

“The mega-rich Saudi Pro League outfit want to reunite Varane with his former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The club is owned by Prince Faisal bin Turki, who has a net worth of almost £23 billion. And he is willing to offer Varane a deal worth up to £50m-a-year to join Al-Nassr,” The Daily Star reported.

Varane was linked with a January exit as well with Real Madrid and Saudi sides in the race but nothing worked out in the end.

Whether Varane chooses to earn his last payday in Saudi remains to be seen. For now, fans will hope to see the Frenchman step up in Martinez’s absence and help the club climb up the league table.