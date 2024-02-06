Barcelona to clash with Man United for soon-to-be free agent Adrien Rabiot



Despite a poor season thus far, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be delighted with the breakthrough of Kobbie Mainoo.

He has scored two in his last three games including a last-gasp winner against Wolves and has formed a solid midfield combination with Casemiro.

In fact, he was by far the better of the two against West Ham and it is testament to how important he is to the current team that the manager opted to hand him some rest instead of the Brazilian.

The former Real Madrid superstar’s comeback has played a key role in United’s recent resurgence but he still looks like he has lost a yard of pace and is often seen struggling to track back.

United need a new midfielder

Christian Eriksen has not been used since the Tottenham Hotspur game last month and he has struggled in big games.

Both the Brazil and Denmark international have been linked with moves away and the club need a long-term option alongside the academy graduate.

As relayed by The Peoples Person, the financial situation is far from bright and hence INEOS’ sustainable transfer plan includes going after stars with expiring contracts.

One player with an expiring contract who Ten Hag has been after for two seasons now is Adrien Rabiot of Juventus.

He had signed an agreement in the Dutchman’s first season before wage disagreements stalled the deal with the Red Devils opting to sign Casemiro instead.

Last summer, another move was planned only for the Frenchman to agree to stay back in Turin. As of now, he is yet to agree a new deal with the Old Lady.

However, as per Football Transfers, Barcelona, suffering from financial woes, are eyeing a Bosman move for the 28-year-old.

“Manchester United’s attempts to sign Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer have taken a blow with the news that Barcelona have entered the race for the Juventus star.

Rabiot could be on the move

“Barcelona do not have the cash to spend big transfer fees and will again rely on the free transfer market, as they have done in recent years.

“Inter have also been linked with a move for Rabiot, who is said to prefer a move abroad if he does leave Juventus.”

The France international has three goals and as many assists from 20 games this season and has a powerful engine which would be well suited to Ten Hag’s high transition demands.

Considering his experience of winning seven league titles across two countries, it would be smart to try and snap him up on a free. Mainoo would benefit from having a player of his ilk alongside him.