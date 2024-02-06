Dwight Yorke leaps to the defence of the much-maligned Andre Onana

Former Manchester United striker, Dwight Yorke, has jumped to the defence of under fire goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

Speaking on Premier League Productions during United’s clash with West Ham, the former attacker claimed that the Cameroonian keeper had a good game against the East London side.

The goalkeeper made a crucial flying stop in the opening 15 minutes of the game to deny the Hammers the lead from a corner.

Speaking on the performance, the former Trinidad and Tobago international stated, “he has been criticised at times. But you expect your goalkeeper to make important saves in the crucial time of the game as well”.

The treble winner then went into greater detail about the significance of the save in the wider context of the match.

“I think this is a great reflex save. He is showing a good and strong left hand. He will be really pleased with that because Man United tend to concede quite a lot of goals from set-pieces and this was a possible one, but the goalkeeper did fantastically well”.

The save was crucial in the context of what a different team the Red Devils are when they find themselves a goal down versus a goal ahead.

Onana has had a rollercoaster of a first season in England. There has been enough drama to write a book and we haven’t even reached Valentine’s Day yet.

The Cameroonian has been lambasted for a series of abysmal displays, especially in Europe, where individual errors against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray cost United dearly in their qualification quest.

Furthermore, the extended “will he, won’t he?” saga in relation to Onana’s involvement in the African Cup of Nations, only to play one game out of four as Cameroon exited the tournament in a damp squib, has only added to the drama.

Nonetheless, the former Ajax keeper has had his moments, including a match-winning penalty save against Copenhagen in the Champions League.

In addition, he is also joint second in the Premier League Golden Glove award, where only Jordan Pickford has kept one more clean sheet than himself.

The only thing we can sensibly predict about the rest of Onana’s season is that there will be many more talking points to come.