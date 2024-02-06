Erik ten Hag and Robin van Persie celebrate Manchester United’s win against West Ham United with dinner together

Manchester United secured back-to-back Premier League wins on Sunday with a three nil victory against West Ham at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a solid start to 2024 with his side unbeaten in their five games after a poor first half to the season left him under pressure at the club.

INEOS’ arrival has coincided with a better run of form from United, who are expected to undergo some major surgery in the coming months, on and off the pitch.

Ten Hag will be hoping he is the man that leads United into the new era, which should be operating on new levels from next season onwards.

The Dutchman is likely to be surrounded by many new faces moving forward and speculation is growing on a certain ex-United striker joining the ranks behind the scenes.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Ten Hag celebrated the weekend win with Robin van Persie as the pair treated themselves to dinner, along with the manager’s agent, Kees Vos.

The Dutch trio spent four hours at Italian restaurant, Cibo, in Hale Village after Sunday’s success which Van Persie watched from the Directors Box.

It’s not the first game the former striker has been around United in recent weeks, having been joined by Edwin van der Sar for the 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa.

Van Persie is a popular figure around Old Trafford after his outstanding season that almost single-handedly won United their last league title, back in 2013.

He is currently co-coaching in his native land with former club Feyenoord but should United come knocking, he might find it hard to turn down a role in the new regime.

United do look to have turned a corner since the start of the year but will be well aware of the need to end the season strongly if they are to salvage something from what has been a wretched campaign so far.

The FA Cup remains the only chance of silverware for Ten Hag, with the upcoming return fixture against Villa looking win-or-bust for a chance to finish in the Premier League’s top four.