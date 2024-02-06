Erik ten Hag grants Robin van Persie access to Carrington as part of UEFA coaching course



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly granted former club striker Robin van Persie access to Carrington as part of his UEFA coaching course.

Van Persie was in attendance as United eased past West Ham in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Premier League winner watched from the stands as a Rasmus Hojlund goal and an Alejandro Garnacho brace secured the win for the Red Devils.

He was later pictured alongside the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, who he served under for one season before the Scot retired from management.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed how Ten Hag, Van Persie and agent Kees Vos went out to an Italian restaurant to celebrate the victory vs. David Moyes’ men.

The three are believed to have spent up to four hours at Cibo, Hale Village.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic reports that Van Persie has also been around the club as part of a UEFA coaching course he’s undertaking.

“Robin van Persie is at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground this week so he can complete a mandatory element of his UEFA Pro Licence. United have opened the doors to their former striker, allowing him to watch training under Erik ten Hag and conduct interviews with staff.”

“Van Persie, a coach at Feyenoord since 2020, is taking the final step of his qualifications as he aims to build a career in management. Those undertaking the Pro Licence with the Dutch FA are required to spend time learning domestically but also at a foreign club and Van Persie requested to visit United, with Ten Hag agreeing.”

Whitwell explains that the 40-year-old will be at United’s training complex until Thursday.

In addition to monitoring first-team sessions, Van Persie will also workshop with Ten Hag, Mitchell van der Gaag and John Murtough.

Van Persie is an extremely popular figure within the club and the fanbase.

He controversially switched from Arsenal in 2012 after eight years at the Emirates. He almost single-handedly led the Red Devils to the title in the 2012/13 campaign.

At United, Van Persie scored 58 goals in 105 games. He left for Turkish giants Fenerbahce in 2015.

