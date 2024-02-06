Fabrizio Romano claims that “nothing is close” between Manchester United and talented duo Joao Neves and Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United are scouting talented duo, Joao Neves and Joshua Zirkzee, but as of yet, there is nothing close to advanced between the club and the players.

This is according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to CaughtOffside in his daily briefing, Romano claimed that while the Red Devils have an interest in both players, a transfer agreement is far from being reached.

“Joao Neves of Benfica is always linked because he’s being scouted but nothing concrete is taking place now. He’s a top talent and so links are not surprising, but there’s nothing else going on because we need to see what will be the United strategy under their new director”.

After recently appointing CEO, Omar Berrada, United are aiming to hire a sporting director in the not too distant future.

This is largely down to the huge body of work that must be carried out at the Old Trafford side in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Consequently, the world-famous transfer journalists reports that the same is true of another young target.

“The same is true for Joshua Zirkzee – it’s just normal scouting activity, but too early to know what United will decide to do here. Also, AC Milan have a concrete interest in Zirkzee for sure but the strategy for the summer will be made in the next months, not now”.

It had been reported that the Red Devils were set to initiate talks with Benfica over Neves. However, Benfica have denied that there has been any contact for the player.

Furthermore, Manchester City have also been recently seen to be the favourites to land the 19 year old sensation.

In the case of Zirkzee, reports have suggested that United are the main English club interested in the Dutch striker.

It has also been relayed here that Bologna are prepared to let the striker leave this summer if their valuation of €40m is met.

Romano’s comments certainly do not rule out a move for either player but logically, until a sporting director is in place, it is normal that summer targets will not be more concrete until such time. However, both names certainly remain ones to keep an eye on as the summer window approaches.