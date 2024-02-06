Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright launches bizarre criticism of Alejandro Garnacho after brace versus West Ham

Former Arsenal striker, Ian Wright, has aimed a bizarre critique of Alejandro Garnacho’s game at the weekend.

The young Argentine has been one of the outstanding contributors of a torrid campaign to date for the Manchester United.

In spite of his young age, the 19 year old has been a regular contributor and he has nine goal contributions to date with seven goals and two assists.

The winger was electric versus West Ham and scored a crucial brace to consolidate the victory after Rasmus Hojlund’s birthday strike.

However, Wright was not so impressed.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, the former striker claimed, “a lot of people saying about his impact when he does come off, but I do find that when he is playing, then he does the same thing all the time”.

“He is trying to take people on. He is having shots when sometimes I think he could pass it”.

The former England international then went on to claim that the attacker actually took the wrong choice for his first goal and he was fortunate to score.

“But, in this instance, West Ham, they have given Man United so much time and so much space. So many mistakes. Maybe he should show him down the line, when he does come back, then you have to defend that and wipe that shot off. He then gets his deflection and he has got his bit of luck. At the same time, they made it quite easy for him”.

Nonetheless, Wright did find some kind words for the former Atletico Madrid youth product and he asserted, “in respect of Garnacho, he is somebody that is highly confident, great pace and an eye for goal. With the structure of Man United now, they look like quite a dangerous prospect”.

The criticism is especially bizarre in the context of the winger’s growing maturity of late to play in an unfamiliar role on the right wing to accommodate Marcus Rashford on the left and manager, Erik ten Hag has recently praised his versatility.

Furthermore, the 19 year old’s blossoming relationship with fellow youngsters, Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo is another massive positive out of this season. Once again, after the match, the Dutch coach predicted the future was very bright for United with those three in the side.