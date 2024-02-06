Former Man United CEO David Gill claims the European Super League is no longer a threat

The European Super League is no longer a threat.

This is according to former Manchester United Chief Executive, David Gill, who was speaking to Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel.

When asked on the show if the European Super league project was still a threat, the current UEFA Executive Committee member retorted, “No, I don’t think it will be. I don’t think the economics are there.”

Gill believes that the changing landscape of European football such as alterations being made to the format of the 2024-25 Champions League will be enough to satisfy the majority of European clubs.

Elaborating on the issue he claimed, “What I see, there was this court decision just before Christmas, deciding that, over time, the clubs will get more control of some of the competitions they play in.”

“The Champions League format changes from 2024-2025 and it is a joint venture set up between the clubs and UEFA.”

The 66 year old went on to add, “With UEFA there, there is more input and more control and more involvement, which is probably right for the clubs. Man United will want that.”

Gill explained further that he feels there is “no appetite” for the league and he predicted that the “Super League won’t come around again”.

However, the former United man did warn UEFA against complacency.

“But, I wouldn’t be complacent by the way. If I were UEFA, I’d be looking at, speaking to clubs, to involve them and where to develop competitions.”

The former chief executive’s words will do much to allay fears of United and English fans in general. The Super League raised its head once more in December when it was announced that The European Court of Justice has ruled in favour of the Super League, citing ‘anti-competition laws’ as to why UEFA cannot intervene in the process.

However, Manchester United responded quickly to the news and asserted, “Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game.”

The story turned political when it was reported that Rishi Sunak’s government vowed to introduce legislation that will ban English clubs from taking part in the European Super League.

However, United fans cannot feel completely at ease. There have been reports that perhaps Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not as against the Super League as once believed.

Furthermore, football finance expert, Kieran Maguire, recently claimed that all six original English clubs who signed up to the Super League idea still want to join the competition and they are just playing the waiting game.

Therefore, comments from someone as respected in the game as David Gill, won’t totally convince, but will certainly ease some concerns that the Super League nightmare is still a real possibility. However, whilst the Glazers are still hanging around, never say never.