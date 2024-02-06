Former Manchester United CEO David Gill lays out ideal blueprint for INEOS to follow at the club



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS arriving at Manchester United has sent waves of optimism coursing through the veins of United fans.

With the quick appointment of Omar Berrada as the new CEO, changes are already afoot to bring old glories back.

Someone who was the architect of those glories is then an ideal person to speak on what the new regime should do at Old Trafford.

David Gill, former United CEO who masterminded the club’s rise to the top of Europe with Sir Alex Ferguson, has laid out the blueprint for INEOS and Berrada to follow at the club during a chat with Rio Ferdinand on his channel FIVE.

Firstly, he backed Berrada’s appointment, making a pointed comment about “hiring from outside”.

United have promoted from within since Gill left in 2013 and that has often led to fans being frustrated.

Gill said that an outside appointment will bring fresh perspective and new ideas to the table, something which people at United need.

He went on to say that the first thing United needed to do under Sir Dave Brailsford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe was complete the audit they have undertaken.

Gill said that “there are still some good people at United”, noting that although structural changes are needed, most people need a new voice to stimulate them.

He pointed towards high-profile failed transfers like Antony to stress that questions need to be asked as to who is the person scouting, who is negotiating and where the sign-off comes from.

That can only happen if the executive structure is clear and obvious with a perfect knowledge of who does what role.

The former United CEO said the club made bad signings even under his regime with Ferguson, but you “always try to get more right than wrong”.

United have done the opposite of it and seeing the moves Ratcliffe has been making since his deal, it looks like they agree with Gill.

After a new CEO, a new Sporting Director and Head of Recruitment are on the way along with a Technical Chief Scout.

Good early moves are being made and David Gill’s advice is been heeded. Perhaps United really are turning a corner this time.

