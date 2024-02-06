Gleison Bremer: Manchester United continue to pursue move for Juventus centre back



Juventus’ stalwart, Gleison Bremer, has emerged as a prime target for Manchester United as the summer transfer window looms.

The Brazilian defender’s standout performances have caught the eye of top clubs across Europe, sparking a potential bidding war.

After a stellar display against Inter Milan, Juventus’ Gleison Bremer has solidified his reputation as one of the world’s elite defenders.

Despite the defeat, Bremer’s resilience and last-minute heroics, particularly his crucial save against Thuram, have highlighted his exceptional skill set.

Renowned for his robust defending, the Brazilian has become a linchpin in Juventus’ backline, as evidenced by his impressive statistics: winning 9 duels, 3 interceptions, and completing 41 passes in just one game, per CM editorial team.

While Juventus secured Bremer’s commitment by extending his contract until June 2028, the Turin-based club acknowledges the fluid nature of the transfer market, indicating that every player has a price.

According to calciomercato, United, with an eye for a formidable centre-back to reinforce their squad, have reportedly shown a keen interest in Bremer.

The Red Devils are poised to make significant moves this summer, and Bremer’s adaptability to the fast-paced Premier League makes him an ideal candidate.

Despite Juventus’ reluctance to part ways with their defensive totem, an irresistible offer could sway their stance.

Bremer, who was acquired from Torino for a hefty fee, has seen his market value skyrocket, with current estimates placing him at €50 million, just behind Dusan Vlahovic’s €60 million, according to Transfermarkt.

United, in their quest to bolster their defence, would need to propose a compelling bid, rumoured to be in the region of €70 million, to lure Bremer away from the Allianz Stadium.