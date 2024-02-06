How Erik ten Hag can set up Manchester United to ensure Lisandro Martinez is not sorely missed



Manchester United have officially confirmed that Lisandro Martinez is facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines while he recovers from a knee injury picked up on Sunday.

As United ran out 3-0 winners against West Ham courtesy of goals from Rasmus Hojlund and a brace from Alejandro Garnacho, the victory was dampened by fears that Martinez had sustained yet another serious physical setback.

The Argentine only just returned to competitive action after several months away due to a foot injury that had aggravated from last season.

In the four games he played since coming back, Martinez showed fans exactly what they had been missing while he was on the treatment table.

He came on as a substitute to help United manage a valuable point against Tottenham Hotspur earlier in January. The World Cup winner started from the beginning in subsequent victories against Newport County, Wolverhampton Wanders and of course more recently, West Ham.

After the final whistle vs. the Hammers, Ten Hag gave an ominous Martinez fitness update and hinted that the centre-back could be out for several weeks or months.

The Peoples Person covered a report which relayed that the player will not require surgery and neither did he suffer an ACL injury. It’s understood that Martinez is on track to return just after the March international break.

In his absence, Ten Hag will need to find solutions in upcoming fixtures against the likes of Aston Villa, Luton, Fulham, Manchester City, Everton and Sheffield United, as well as the club’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Nottingham Forest or Bristol City.

Here’s how Ten Hag could set up his side to ensure the almost irreplaceable Martinez is not too sorely missed.

Deploy Luke Shaw at left-centre-back

One option for Ten Hag could be using Shaw as a centre-half. It’s certainly a role the England international is familiar with.

For some spells of the 2022/23 campaign, Shaw was deployed at the heart of United’s backline, as a left-sided defender.

He played there to great effect and shined in the position. Ten Hag is known to always favour having a gifted left-footed centre-back with the ability to find passing angles and effectively play out from the back. Shaw can certainly do this.

The United number 23 is also physical enough to handle the regular physical battles and duels against the Premier League’s physical strikers.

With Shaw temporarily filling in for Martinez, Ten Hag’s dilemma could come down to who partners the 28-year-old.

Even better is that Tyrell Malacia – who has not played even a single minute of action this term – is nearing a return and so could directly fill in at left-back.

Utilize a Varane-Maguire partnership

A more conventional and natural method Ten Hag could make use of to offset Martinez’s unavailability is resorting to a pairing of Harry Maguire and Varane.

While this partnership is not the strongest on paper, it might be the best United can do for some time, at least until Martinez is restored to the starting XI.

In Maguire and Varane, Ten Hag need not worry about United being outdone aerially or physically. Both players boast of huge frames and are adept in the air.

They are certainly able to well with one another. Maguire and Varane are experienced operators who know how to get the job done.

The former United skipper was sublime against West Ham and will be hoping his good form carries on for the duration of Martinez’s absence.

Ten Hag explained before the fixture against the Irons that Maguire was selected ahead of Varane due to the impressive displays he managed before getting injured.

Back in December, Ten Hag hinted the same and even suggested that Maguire could be a regular presence in his teams. The United boss hailed the English defender’s mental fortitude.

He said about Maguire, “He’s now a very important player for us — he fought back, and he showed great mentality. In this season, we’re in right direction and Harry is in the right direction with his team. Now make the next steps.”

United will certainly need him to be at his best.

Make Victor Lindelof a starter

From the outside looking in, Lindelof appears to be the natural replacement for Martinez. The Swede is good with his left-foot and can offer a bit of something in terms of the line-breaking passes, at least to a decent level in comparison to his far superior teammate.

Lindelof came on as a substitute during the West Ham game, in what was his 250th appearances for United.

He was injured but now seems to be fully fit and raring to go. In the latter stages of last season, he was impressive and even elicited interest from some top Italian clubs.

Fans will be hoping he can replicate the good performances he once displayed and help the 20-time English Champions command a strong second-half of the campaign.

Jonny Evans and Casemiro options

If need be, Ten Hag can also call on the services of Evans and Casemiro.

Evans was signed as a free-agent in the summer on a one-year deal and has proved to be somewhat a shrewd acquisition. During a season in which most members of the backline have struggled to be consistently fit, the North Irishman has filled in well at the back when required.

Evans has been solid and his experience and leadership have been of immense help to Ten Hag and his teammates. He can chip in here and there with Martinez ruled out.

If completely desperate or in the event that more injuries come up along the way, Casemiro is an alternative at centre-back. Like Shaw, the Brazilian has played there before and knows what is required.

However, it’s likely that such an alternative would be exercised as a measure of last resort.

