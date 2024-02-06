“It kills it ”: Rio Ferdinand expresses fears of Man United’s form being halted after Lisandro Martinez injury blow



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed his concerns about the club’s form being halted following the injury sustained by Lisandro Martinez.

United beat West Ham by three goals to nil on Sunday at Old Trafford courtesy of goals from Rasmus Hojlund and an Alejandro Garnacho brace.

The victory vs. the Hammers was United’s third consecutive win across all competitions. Erik ten Hag’s men are in sublime form.

However, the positivity at Old Trafford was dampened by Martinez’s injury. During the second half, the Argentine delved into a tackle against Vladimir Coufal. Martinez won the challenge but not before the West Ham man’s entire body weight came crashing down on his knee.

Martinez tried to go on and play through the pain barrier but it was clear he could not continue. He was soon replaced by Raphael Varane.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Martinez did not pick up an ACL injury as many feared. It’s understood that the defender sprained his collateral ligament.

He is expected to be out of action until the March international break.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand pointed out just how big of a loss Martinez could be for both Ten Hag and the team as the business end of the season approaches.

The six‐time Premier League winner said, “He got a little injury. He done his knee. I see he tweaked it.”

“I think that looks like ligaments, man. He tried to carry on and then said, ‘No, no, no I’ve got to go’. So, listen, if he’s out, it kills it. ”

“You can see with him and Luke Shaw on that side, when they’re together, they look so dominant, they look so confident, they look so composed with the ball.”

“And those two are really good with the ball in terms of setting up attacks, the ball generally comes from that side. Any of the good stuff we do, Martinez, even you see for the first goal, he clips it in. Yes it goes to [Kurt] Zouma and he heads it down and Casemiro intercepts and we get the goal off that, but it’s because Martinez is playing forward, he’s playing forceful passes.”

Ferdinand added, “So that will be disappointing. We’ve had so many injuries and he’s one of them that’s been out of a while and he’s probably one of our most influential players.”

United face Villa away on Sunday in a huge clash in the race to secure Champions League football ahead of next season.

