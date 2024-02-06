Jesse Lingard agrees two year deal and completes medical at FC Seoul

Jesse Lingard is on the verge of completing a move to South Korean side FC Seoul.

According to The Standard, the 31 year old “has completed a medical and is set to sign a two year contract at the club”.

Fabrizio Romano had confirmed at the weekend that the United academy product’s move to the Asian country was “imminent”.

Furthermore, it was relayed here yesterday that Lingard had touched down in Korea to complete the deal.

The England international has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Lingard has had a plethora of offers and reportedly had received interest from 26 clubs all over the world.

The Standard claims that the former Forest player had little appetite for a move to Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, he became disillusioned with the lack of genuine interest he had received from Premier League clubs.

Interestingly, the Englishman views the move to South Korea as more beneficial for his personal and career life.

The report claims, “His move to six-time K League winners FC Seoul is considered a positive choice for Lingard, who believes South Korea will offer him a better lifestyle.”

The attacking midfielder “also wants to expand his off-field interests in Esports, fashion and restaurant businesses in Korea”.

Lingard had faced criticism from former Manchester United player, Paul Scholes, who claimed that the player should stop messing about in the gym and focus on finding a new club.

The Athletic had also deep dived into Lingard’s struggle to find a club and reported that a move to the United States would appeal to the player.

Finally, it seems Lingard has found his new home and will be hoping to just play football again after such a long time away from a football pitch.