Kobbie Mainoo shows his class in heartwarming gesture to fan who suffered terrible loss



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo took time off his busy schedule to film a message to a fan who shared an emotional story of his father’s passing on social media.

Daniel Killeen sadly lost his father to cancer on Sunday.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and described one of the last moments he shared with his dad – watching United’s incredible 4-3 win against Wolves at the Molineux.

United raced to a two-goal lead before they were pegged back by Gary O’Neill’s men.

Scott McTominay scored to restore his side’s two-goal advantage but Max Kilman and Pedro Neto found the back of the net within 10 minutes of each other to restore parity and make it 3-3.

In a moment of magic and absolute brilliance, Mainoo stepped up in the 97th minute and scored a wonder goal to seal the win for United and secure all three points.

Killen revealed that he and his dad watched that game from Vincent’s hospital room. Killen wrote on his X account, “Really keen to try and get someone at Manchester United or Manchester United Foundation to get this message to Kobbie, so any shares or retweets would be much appreciated. Sadly my Father (Vincent Killeen) lost his brave battle against cancer yesterday.”

“The last game we watched together was the Wolves game, just the two of us in his hospital room. When Wolves equalised we were both so frustrated. I have never willed United to score more than that moment and then Kobbie Mainoo steps up with an amazing winner.”

“Seeing Dad’s arm in the air, a smile on his face and declaring “that’s why you watch United”. When he saw that you were doing an interview, he insisted that I stay so he could listen. I know football should be about winning trophies, but you will never score a more important goal for our family Kobbie.”

“You are already a hero in our household and you are now my 7 year olds favourite player. Thank you for a truly brilliant and special moment. I am sure your career will bring many of them.”

Really keen to try and get someone at Manchester United or Manchester United Foundation to get this message to Kobbie, so any shares or retweets would be much appreciated. Sadly my Father (Vincent Killeen) lost his brave battle against cancer yesterday. The last game we watched together was the Wolves…

Mainoo certainly saw the message and was moved by it.

The 18-year-old replied in a video and said, “Hi Daniel, Kobbie here. I saw your message on Twitter and was really touched by your story. I’m really sorry about the passing of your father. I’m glad you could share such a special moment together, and I could play a small part in that.”

“I wanted to invite you and your son to a game soon at Old Trafford. So we’ll get in touch and get everything sorted. Stay strong and I’ll see you soon.”

To everyone at Manchester United and to Kobbie. Thank you so much for responding to our message. It genuinely means so much to us during such a really difficult time for us as a family. That goal and my Dads reaction to it will forever stay with me and I know the fact that it…

