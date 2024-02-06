Man United aiming to secure deal for Palmeiras’ new wonderkid Thalys



Their recent resurgence aside, Manchester United have generally struggled in front of goal this campaign.

The Red Devils are the lowest scorers in the top 11 and newly-promoted Luton Town have outscored Erik ten Hag’s men.

The Dutchman wanted a new striker in January but FFP concerns meant nothing was forthcoming with the manager hoping to get creative to sort out the issue going forward.

There are plans to recruit one in the summer and with INEOS set to take charge, a youth-first approach is expected to be taken.

Striker hunt

The club are reaping the benefits of keeping faith in Rasmus Hojlund with the 20-year-old netting five times in the last six games.

The club have been linked with plenty of South American talents in recent months with links emerging with the likes of Aaron Anselmino, Estevão Willian and Oscar Zambrano just to name a few.

According to AS, United are monitoring the next big Brazilian talent to emerge from Palmeiras, Thalys.

The Brazilian giants already made a healthy profit from their €42.50 million sale of Endrick to Real Madrid and they are expecting similar from the 18-year-old.

The centre-forward is regarded as “one of the diamonds” of the team’s academy and United, Barcelona and Juventus are all waiting to pounce.

In fact, Palmeiras recently rejected a big-money deal for their star from Italy. The forward is yet to make his senior team debut with the Brazilian club being very careful with his development.

The new Endrick

But it should only be a matter of time before he makes the jump going by his impressive displays in recent days. In this year’s Copinha, he has been one of the ‘killers’ with three goals in five games, a goal every 131 minutes.

“Sources close to the operation confirmed that clubs such as Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Juventus are already monitoring the player’s evolution for the next markets.

“As confirmed by AS, last January the São Paulo team rejected an offer from Italy for Thalys, , a U-20 forward from the youth team. With a contract until 2026, the coaching staff sees the player as one of the future names at the club in the medium term.”

He is considered the “new Endrick” for his potential to turn heads and generate cash for the club. He is much taller than the soon-to-be Madrid star, coming in at 6.1 ft.