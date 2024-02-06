Man United continue to monitor Atalanta duo Giorgio Scalvini, Ederson



Manchester United for once this season were completely dominant as they outplayed West Ham United 3-0 on Sunday.

Goals arrived courtesy Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho while Kobbie Mainoo bossed the midfield with manager Erik ten Hag praising his young stars.

However, the perfect day was marred by an injury to Lisandro Martinez who could now miss the whole season even though it has been claimed he should be back by March.

The Dutchman will hope the Argentine can recover and lead the back four going forward as there are lots of changes afoot in the rearguard.

Defence and midfield changes needed

Raphael Varane’s contract ends in the summer and United had opted against triggering the one-year extension and INEOS are open to moving him on due to his massive wages.

Jonny Evans’ deal is also up while Harry Maguire’s future remains far from certain.

There are similar concerns in the middle of the pitch with Casemiro’s form dwindling and Sir Jim Ratcliffe open to him leaving.

Christian Eriksen remains a target for Galatasaray while Saudi Arabian clubs are also lurking and with Sofyan Amrabat’s loan likely to end in the summer, there is need for an elite midfielder to be brought in.

United could be getting both from the same club and as per HITC Football, they have been regularly monitoring both Giorgio Scalvini and Ederson of Atalanta.

“Manchester United and Newcastle United scouted Atalanta duo Giorgio Scalvini and Ederson this past weekend, HITC understands.

“Giorgio Scalvini started the match for Atalanta on the right of a three-man defence in a 3-4-1-2 formation. Ederson played in central midfield alongside Marten de Roon.

“Brighton and Hove Albion also scouted the Brazilian midfielder. Sources have told HITC that German club Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig were in attendance at the match too.”

The Serie A side are fourth in the league and qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League as group toppers.

Both from Atalanta

The Italian centre-back has helped keep 10 clean sheets and also scored once and provided two assists in 24 starts across all competitions.

He primarily plays on the right-side of defence and could form a solid partnership with the Argentine World Cup winner when Varane leaves.

The Brazilian midfielder has six goals and one assist and has been described as ” versatile, box-to-box with a strong personality,” just the kind United are crying out for.

Ederson can play both as the central midfielder and as the defensive midfielder and is well-built with a good engine. With both Casemiro and Eriksen running out of legs, this could be the perfect acquisition considering Ten Hag’s aim of trying to be play a high transition game.

United already have a good relation with the Serie A club having acquired Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo from them and that could prove crucial in the summer.