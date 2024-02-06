Man United scouts watching 17yo Portuguese sensation Leo Fajardo



Manchester United have sold plenty of academy starlets in the last two seasons while quite a few departed on loan in January as well.

With INEOS set to take over sporting affairs, youth recruitment is set to be stepped up as well and the Red Devils should try and secure stars with bright futures.

In recent seasons, the club have beat out competition to secure the services of Hannibal Mejbri, and Alejandro Garnacho and as per reports from Portugal, the club are eyeing a 17-year-old sensation.

Leo Fajardo of Casa Pia has been on fire in the U16 Championship this season, scoring 20 goals in 1407 minutes spread across 17 games (as per Playmakerstats).

Young ace being monitored

That roughly equates to a goal every 70 minutes, a fabulous record and as per Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness), bigger fish have started to get attracted.

United have sent their scouts to watch him and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Ajax, Benfica and Sporting are also interested.

The report mentions an ‘interesting race’ for his signing is expected once the season gets over.

The player is yet to sign a professional deal and thus is not ‘contractually bound’ to Casa Pia, which makes him a free target for the big guns.

However, considering his age, Portuguese clubs are likely to be favoured until he is ready for the step-up.

Academy talent from Portugal

Fajardo was part of Porto’s academy in the previous two seasons, and scored 19 times in 32 games last term but has caught fire since moving to his current club.

It is clear to see that the player is far too raw for the Premier League but getting ahead of the competition is what INEOS should try and do.

With Charlie McNeill failing in his most recent loan spell, Joe Hugill playing for Burton in League One, United could do with a striker from the academy in the not-so distant future.

Recruiting a young prodigy from Portugal so that he shines after a few seasons is something the club have famously done in the past!