Man United set asking price for Jadon Sancho ahead of summer sale



Manchester United spent the entire January transfer window loaning out players as the club tried desperately to trim the wage bill in order to make room for a new striker on loan.

However, despite Erik ten Hag publicly claiming that he needed a new No 9, the club could not bring one in due to FFP concerns.

Jadon Sancho, who had been trialed as a false nine before, left to rejoin Borussia Dortmund on loan after falling out with the manager.

Ten Hag had called him out for his below-par training displays after the game against Arsenal earlier on in the season.

EtH-Sancho saga

The England international proceeded to put out a social media statement accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat and for offering preferential treatment to certain players.

The former Ajax coach still offered the player the chance to rejoin the team by simply apologising but a sorry was not forthcoming.

And despite the best efforts of the PFA and his England colleagues, the 23-year-old remained obstinate and the Red Devils were forced to send him out on loan.

It began in promising fashion back at his old stomping grounds before a muscle injury the forward suffered recently.

Dortmund have revealed that they most probably will not be able to afford Sancho should the England international be sold in the summer.

Football Insider have now put out his exact price while claiming that United will not make as big a loss as they had feared initially.

Price set

While the former Manchester City academy star’s market value has plummeted, it is expected to rise again now that he is back in the Bundesliga.

“Man United could ask for a fee of between £40-50million for outcast Jadon Sancho in the summer window, sources have told Football Insider.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the Red Devils will demand a huge fee for the winger even though his valuation has plummeted since that deal.”

United need to sell players to ease FFP worries and such a sale would go a long way in easing those concerns. INEOS are also expected to pump in their money unlike the Glazers.

The London-born ace had arrived at Old Trafford for £73 million and is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2026.