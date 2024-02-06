Manchester United feel vindicated in their backing of Erik ten Hag after mini revival



Three games, three wins, 11 goals scored, and back into the top-six of the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag is starting to love life again at Manchester United just as his first-choice players returned from injury.

The manager had a smug smile on his face after the West Ham game when he said that he always maintained things would improve but the media didn’t believe him.

Well, the people who matter- the Manchester United board- did and the decision-makers on his future are feeling vindicated right now.

Manchester Evening News reports that senior sources at the club feel vindicated amid Ten Hag’s mini-revival because they trusted him in a dark spell.

Ten Hag made the same proclamations privately to them as he did publicly, that the team would improve almost immediately when at full strength.

Seeing that claim come to life has been a great sight and makes drowning out the noise during a lean run all the more important.

It can be said that United have faced Newport County followed by “just” Wolves and West Ham but Wolves beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the very next game while West Ham has multiple top-six scalps this season.

However, the greatest test of this mini-revival is set to come on Sunday when they travel to face Aston Villa.

Win that game and the race for a top-four spot will be on again but Lisandro Martinez’s injury puts a dampener on proceedings.

Ten Hag will hope that it is not the start of another injury crisis where he has to placate the board with promises of a brighter future again.

A late assault for a top-four charge, even if unsuccessful, and a deep run in the FA Cup will give INEOS something to build on in their first summer transfer window.

Ten Hag needs to prove he’s the man to lead United during that revolution and the initial steps with his best team have been encouraging.

