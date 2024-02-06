Manchester United “in the dark” over INEOS’ plans for structural change at the club



Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team have come to Manchester United in a blaze and already started implementing major changes at the club.

Omar Berrada’s appointment as the club CEO has turned heads and a new Sporting Director and a Head of Recruitment is next on the list.

Needless to say, they see a lot of room for improvement in the current structure and are going about doing that in quick time.

However, with such large-scale upheaval, it is also having negative side effects on the people already present at the club.

Manchester Evening News reports that many at the club are “in the dark” over INEOS’ plans for structural change at the club.

Effectively, they don’t know what lies in the future for them with regard to their job security and what could be the actual scope of change driven by the new regime.

Such an atmosphere could easily cause underperformance at the organisation, something which United needs to be wary of.

Furthermore, with Ratcliffe’s deal still not ratified, which means his team can’t start working in an official capacity, there’s a limit to which they can address these concerns.

Sir Dave Brailsford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have already held multiple talks with people at the club, from playing personnel to off-the-pitch staff.

Those talks have been received positively but it can be gleaned from the report that more can be done to give clarity to people at the club about their plans.

Fans are rightly excited about what the new regime can bring, as ex-United CEO David Gill recently said there are still capable people at the club who just need a new voice.

Perhaps the first thing they need to hear from the new voice is more clarity about what structural changes are coming.

