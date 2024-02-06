Manchester United to embrace data-driven strategy under INEOS leadership



Manchester United are poised for a significant shift in their transfer approach.

According to Mark Douglas (iSport), Ineos, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is preparing to implement a data-centric strategy, potentially diminishing Erik ten Hag’s influence on future signings.

The club’s impending changes come as Ratcliffe’s acquisition of a 25% stake in United nears completion, promising a transformative impact on the club’s football operations.

Ineos’s commitment to data-driven decisions, a principle successfully applied in their other sporting ventures, is set to redefine United’s recruitment process.

The club has already taken a step in this direction by appointing Omar Berrada, formerly of Manchester City, as chief executive.

This move underlines Ineos’s ambition to rectify past transfer missteps that saw the club spend over £1 billion without securing the Premier League title.

The impending operational overhaul could lead to the creation of new executive roles and a reshaping of the transfer decision-making framework.

United’s newfound focus on data is evident in their strategic recruitment choices and the establishment of leading data operations within the club.

Notably, United’s director of data science, Dominic Jordan, and head of data operations, Chris Shumba, have been vocal about the club’s mission to pioneer sports data analytics.

However, the transition to a data-led strategy may curb Ten Hag’s direct control over signings.

His previous high-profile acquisitions, including Antony and Andre Onana, have yet to yield the anticipated returns.

The club’s interest in younger talents like Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise aligns with the broader strategy to rejuvenate the squad’s age profile.