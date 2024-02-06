Manchester United to target players with expiring contracts in the summer



Manchester United, under the guidance of new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is strategically targeting footballers entering the last year of their contracts, aiming to reinforce the squad while adhering to financial constraints.

This tactic, as reported by ESPN’s Rob Dawson, is a significant aspect of the club’s transfer strategy, aiming to optimize squad strength within the financial parameters set forth by profit and sustainability guidelines.

Despite a positive January transfer window marked by significant departures, including the likes of Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho, the club’s financial health remains a key focus, especially in light of profit and sustainability regulations.

This approach led to the acquisition of Mason Mount last summer, highlighting the club’s focus on financially prudent signings.

United’s manager Erik ten Hag, along with the impending appointment of a new director of football, is already laying the groundwork for the summer.

The club are eyeing players such as Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan David, and Khephren Thuram, all of whom have contracts expiring in 2025.

This prudent market strategy aims not only to strengthen the squad but also to ensure financial sustainability, aligning with the club’s broader vision under Ratcliffe’s stewardship.

Manchester City have expressed interest in Kimmich, while Alphonso Davies has attracted attention from Real Madrid, indicating a competitive transfer market ahead.

As United navigates this landscape, the strategic focus on players with expiring contracts emerges as a crucial element of their rebuilding process, setting the stage for a pivotal summer transfer window.