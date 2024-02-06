Manchester United’s Harry Maguire’s suffers fresh blow in Greece assault case



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has suffered a fresh blow in his efforts to clear his name in the ongoing Greece assault case.

In 2020, Maguire was found guilty of assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and attempted bribery during a drunken incident that took place outside a nightclub in Mykonos.

The United star has consistently maintained his innocence and insisted he didn’t do any of the things he was accused of.

He denied that he fought the Greek officers who were trying to break up a fight.

Maguire was with his then-fiancé Fern Hawkins, sister Daisy and brother Joe. Court transcripts revealed that the United star and his group were spotted by plainclothes police officers having a confrontation with two other men.

The officers claimed Maguire was abusive towards them. The Englishman however pointed out that the situation spun out of control after his sister Daisy was injected with an unknown substance after being approached by the two men, and caused her to pass in and out of consciousness.

An appeal from Maguire was set to take place on Wednesday, almost 18 months after the trial date was set.

However, according to The Guardian, the 30-year-old will likely have to wait a little bit longer to defend himself and prove his innocence. This is because there is an ongoing lawyers’ strike in Greece.

“The Greek court drama that has haunted Harry Maguire is unlikely to end any time soon after the Manchester United defender learned that hopes of clearing his name over his alleged role in a Mykonos assault case will be put on hold – this time because of a lawyers’ strike in the country.”

“Maguire had hoped this week to finally overturn the 21-month suspended sentence he received for his purported involvement in a brawl on the island. The 30-year-old was described as being “geared up” for Wednesday’s hearing before an appeals court judge on the Aegean island of Syros. But legal action called by the Greek union of lawyers over new tax measures has meant only emergency cases can be heard.”

Prosecution lawyer, Yannis Paradisis said, “The case is going to be adjourned. The strike has meant court proceedings cannot take place. We will be given a new date by the judge tomorrow.”

The Guardian notes that this isn’t the first team a delay has occurred. In May last year the presiding judge, Maria Papadimitriou, postponed the hearing after Maguire’s human rights lawyer, Alexis Anagnostakis, was unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts.

It’s understood that Maguire would have been able to attend proceedings without his legal team although he’s not obliged to do so.

The newspaper quotes a court official at the Syros tribunal who remarked, “At this rate Maguire may have retired from professional football when he receives a summons. After eight years the statute of limitations kicks in. If the case hasn’t been heard by then it will be written off.”

The former United skipper played all 90 minutes during his side’s most recent clash against West Ham at Old Trafford.

After a long period on the sidelines with an injury, he put up an impressive performance alongside Lisandro Martinez at the heart of United’s backline.

With Martinez now injured, it’s likely that Erik ten Hag will rely on Maguire more than ever in upcoming matches.

