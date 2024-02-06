Memorial services to take place in both Manchester and Munich to mark the 66th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster

Today marks the one of the saddest and most important days in the history of Manchester United Football Club.

On this fateful day 66 years ago, some of Europe’s most talented youngsters were killed in an airplane crash in Munich, Germany.

On that day in 1958, 23 people – including eight players and three members of the club’s staff – suffered fatal injuries in the Munich Air Disaster.

“Roger Byrne (28), Eddie Colman (21), Mark Jones (24), David Pegg (22), Tommy Taylor (26), Geoff Bent (25), Liam Whelan (22) and Duncan Edwards (21) all lost their lives, along with club secretary Walter Crickmer, trainer Tom Curry and coach Bert Whalley”,

“Eight journalists died – Alf Clarke, Tom Jackson, Don Davies, George Fellows, Archie Ledbrook, Eric Thompson, Henry Rose, and Frank Swift, who was a former Manchester City player. Plane captain Ken Rayment perished, as did Sir Matt Busby’s friend Willie Satinoff. Travel agent Bela Miklos and crew member Tom Cable also died”.

According to the club’s official website, “memorial services will take place in both Manchester and Munich, led by fan group Munich58 at Old Trafford and Manchester Munich Memorial Foundation (MMMF) at Manchesterplatz in Germany”.

This comes after the weekend’s commemorations when wreaths were left on the centre of the pitch by Erik ten Hag and David Moyes before Sunday’s clash with West Ham.

The women’s team boss, Marc Skinner and the Brighton boss also laid wreaths before their game on the same day.

“Fans are welcome to attend this afternoon’s service at Old Trafford, which will also be shown on MUTV, ManUtd.com and the United App”.

The service will take place at 14:40 GMT, underneath the Munich memorial plaque, and will be led by the club’s former chaplain Rev. John Boyers. The memorial event will include poems, songs, and readings before a two-minute silence is held at 15:04 GMT, which marks the exact time of the dreadful crash.

Meanwhile in Munich, former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan “will join fans and club officials at the ceremony led by the MMMF. The service follows a similar order to the one held at Old Trafford, with wreaths being placed on behalf of the club, the Association of Former Manchester United Players and the fans”.

There will finally be a two minutes’ silence that will be followed by the traditional singing of The Flowers of Manchester.

The 23 will never be forgotten.