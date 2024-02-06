Shocking analysis ranks Erik ten Hag in 13th position in Premier League’s best performing managers



An analysis carried out by Twenty First Group, a sports intelligence agency has revealed that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is 13th in the Premier League’s best-performing managers rankings.

United have not been at their best this season.

The club currently sit in sixth position after their dominant 3-0 win against West Ham last weekend.

The Red Devils are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa who they face on Sunday and 13 points below table leaders Liverpool.

United finished bottom of their group in the Champions League and were subsequently knocked out of the competition and Europe altogether.

Erik ten Hag’s men were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign.

At the moment, the FA Cup appears to be the side’s best hope of lifting some silverware and salvaging an otherwise poor season.

Club legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville recently predicted that the best United can do is finish in fifth position.

Twenty First Group’s study into Premier League bosses and how they’ve been faring so far in the season divulged that Ten Hag ranks in the bottom half of the table for manager’s league performance.

To be specific, the Dutchman is in 13th position, just below Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and one position above Newcastle’s Eddie Howe.

Some of the metrics used in the analysis were actual points gained per match, expected points, end-of-season final points prediction at the start of the season (or when a manager joined for mid-season appointments), end-of-season final points prediction now and finally change in probability of x metric between the start of the season and now.

Ten Hag has in some spells this term, come under pressure for United’s dismal performances. There have even been suggestions that he could be sacked even as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on the ratification of his investment into United.

A previous report covered by The Person relayed that amidst doubts over his future at Old Trafford, Ten Hag remains unfazed and is actually seeking answers from the board regarding why his plea for a January striker signing was ignored.

The analytical study ranked Unai Emery as the highest-performing manager in the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp comes in at second with Tottenham Hotspur’s Ange Postecoglou and Wolves’ Gary O’Neill rounding up the top four.

Interestingly, Pep Guardiola is in 10th position.

How do Premier League managers rank from this season? pic.twitter.com/oVeMGJcO2x — Aurel Nazmiu (@AurelNz) February 6, 2024

The lowest-performing manager according to Twenty First Group is Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

