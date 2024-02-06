Sir Jim Ratcliffe inches closer to finalising Manchester United stake in latest SEC filing



The winds of change have already begun at Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe hasn’t even officially started yet!

That is about to change as the latest SEC filings have shown.

As can be seen in the official document, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s stake was put to vote in an “extraordinary general meeting” on February 5.

The vote, which passed with 96% approval, allows Ratcliffe to take over Class B shares which have all the voting power.

This was the natural next step towards completion of the deal as United are a publicly listed company on NYSE.

What this means is that any major transfer of shares needs to be approved by all shareholders.

At United, they are divided into two classes- A and B.

In the General Meeting, the transfer of Class A shares resolution was passed with 94% approval, while the transfer of Class B shares, wholly owned by the Glazers, was unsurprisingly passed with 100% approval.

The total agreement on the transfer of all shares, therefore, comes out to be 98%, which was never in doubt as this was an official process effectively a formality.

Class B shares are the ones with actual voting power and are never traded publicly.

Earlier, due to the same reason mentioned above, any Class B shares sold by the Glazers would get automatically converted to Class A shares so that Glazers could maintain their grip on the club.

To have decision-making ability at the club, one needs to purchase Class B shares by bidding for them directly to the Glazers.

It was also a sticking point in negotiations as Class A shareholders wanted their due money paid to them as well if any takeover was to go ahead.

With this resolution, United, as a publicly traded company, have amended the memorandum to make sure the Class B shares getting sold this time are not going to convert to Class A shares.

Therefore, it formally gives Sir Jim Ratcliffe voting power at the club, paving the way for his team to get a seat on the board and influence decisions.

A formal ratification and sign-off on the deal could come by mid-February at this rate after which his team can start working at the club in an official capacity.

