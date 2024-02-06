Third hamstring injury of the season could scupper Michael Olise’s move to “boyhood” club Manchester United

Crystal Palace star, Michael Olise, could have his dream move to Manchester United scuppered due to persistent hamstring problems.

This is according to The Daily Express who claim that “Michael Olise’s hopes of joining boyhood club Manchester United have been put at fresh risk after he suffered a third hamstring injury of the season”.

Recovering from injury, the attacking midfielder came on at half time but only lasted 11 minutes on the pitch versus Brighton before he had to be subbed off with a new problem on Sunday.

Consequently, “Olise now faces a minimum of two months on the sidelines due to his latest hamstring injury, which is in a slightly different part of the muscle”.

“The France under-21 international had already been out from June to November with a hamstring problem before suffering another issue in January in a different area of the muscle”.

The 22 year old’s career really took off last season and he was very close to making a switch to Chelsea in the summer after they agreed a fee with Palace but the Frenchman decided to stay and sign a new deal at the South London club.

Despite the attacker’s injury woes, he has been consistently linked to a move to some of the Premier League’s elite sides.

There have been mixed signals to where the Frenchman would prefer to move as some reports have labelled Arsenal as his preferred destination while others claim that United is his boyhood club.

Fellow English giants, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the player.

In fact, just last weekend, it was relayed here that Pep Guardiola was willing to go head-to-head with Erik ten Hag for the services of the talented attacker.

Unfortunately, no matter how good you are, you have to be available to play. By the time Olise returns, he will have only played a small percentage of Palace’s games this season.

With the signing of the new deal in the summer, Olise will not come cheap by any means and it is yet to be seen whether a club would sanction such an expensive deal for a player who can’t stay fit, in spite of his obvious talent.