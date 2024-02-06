Veteran goalkeeper Joe Lewis has been training with Manchester United since December

Manchester United have made significant changes to their goalkeeping department in the last 12 months.

Long-standing number one David de Gea was replaced by Andre Onana last summer with Altay Bayindir coming in as his understudy to replace Jack Butland.

Other keeper’s have left the club or been sent on loan to gain experience with Erik ten Hag shaking things up between the sticks.

As reported by The Manchester Evening News, veteran goalkeeper Joe Lewis has been training with United’s first team over the last couple of months.

The Peoples Person relayed that Lewis was keeping his fitness up at Carrington after his contract expired at Aberdeen and the 37-year-old has reportedly stepped up to help out with the first team when needed.

Lewis contacted one of United’s coaching staff, requesting to train at the complex whilst he searched for a new club.

The Englishman has been involved in this week’s preparations for the crunch Premier League clash against Aston Villa, alongside United’s regular stoppers.

There is no official contract in place for Lewis as he usually trains with the academy but is happy to bump up the first team numbers if and when required.

Lewis spent seven years north of the border, making more than 250 appearances for Aberdeen but left the club in the summer after losing his first team place.

United are expected to continue to make changes to their goalkeeping department with third choice Tom Heaton likely to move on at the end of the season.

That would leave Onana and Bayindir as the only recognised first team stoppers, leaving Ten Hag short.

Youngster Radek Vitek is impressing on loan at Accrington Stanley and could make the step up to save United another headache in the market.

It’s unclear what Lewis’ next move will be but United are clearly happy to make use of his services whilst he’s at Carrington.