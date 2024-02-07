Alejandro Garnacho chooses Real Madrid over Barcelona



Manchester United put in arguably their most dominant performance of the season, thrashing West Ham United 3-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The win takes United up to sixth in the table, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa who they face next at the weekend.

Erik ten Hag praised his young guns for their part in United’s recent resurgence with Rasmus Hojlund beginning to hit form up front while Kobbie Mainoo continues to boss the midfield.

One of the biggest problem areas for the manager has been the dearth of an in-form right-winger with Antony struggling in his sophomore season while Jadon Sancho has left the club on loan and could be sold in the summer.

United’s problems on the right wing

The Dutchman’s experiment with Marcus Rashford did not work while Facundo Pelistri was adjudged to be too raw and hence was sent out on loan.

Alejandro Garnacho, a left-winger by trade, has made the most of being pushed out to play in an unfamiliar role and has now scored four goals from the right, more than what he has managed while playing in his preferred position.

The Argentine deserves credit for not raising a fuss and getting on with his job, something many of his compatriots need to learn.

The academy graduate also set himself a nice little personal goals target to try and hit and this shows how much he is gaining in confidence despite being only 19.

The Argentina international came to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid and the attacker was born in Madrid as well. Spain tried to convince the player to choose them but Garnacho decided to represent his home nation of Argentina.

But the player remains a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and when you play in the same team as Lionel Messi, not too many people will like this fact.

‘Real Madrid or Barcelona?’ Garnacho: “Real Madrid, simple.” He knows ball. pic.twitter.com/GvmM4edfKw — TC (@totalcristiano) February 6, 2024

A lot of the Argentina internationals engage in banter with the winger on this topic with Angel di Maria recently asking the player to stop copying his idol while celebrating.

That did not stop the young superstar from copying yet another iconic Ronaldo celebrations after his opening goal against the Hammers.

Garnacho’s future?

Garnacho was recently asked by a journalist to choose between Spanish football’s two biggest clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Having come through Atletico’s academy and with Messi’s legacy at the Catalan giants, it was bound to be a tricky question.

But not for the United star as he, without hesitation, replied, “Real Madrid, simple.”

His love for Ronaldo is well-known at this stage and Los Blancos have been deemed to be keeping an eye on Garnacho.

This might be a hint that he plans to follow the Portuguese legend to Madrid sometime in the future.