Altay Bayindir describes feelings after making Manchester United debut

Manchester United’s goalkeeping department underwent major surgery last summer with David de Gea leaving the club at the end of his contract.

Andre Onana was signed from Inter Milan to replace the Spaniard with Altay Bayindir coming in as his number two.

Bayindir has had to be patient to make his bow for the first team but made his debut in the recent FA Cup win against Newport County.

Despite conceding twice in the 4-2 victory, the 25-year-old acquitted himself well, looking confident and assured on what was a big day for the player.

As reported by Sport Witness, the Turkish international has revealed his thoughts after his maiden appearance for the club and was delighted to pull on the shirt for the first time.

“It was truly an indescribable feeling for me.

“I am very happy and proud to play my first match with this jersey. I was very excited from the first moment I warmed up. Playing the first match is always an unforgettable memory,” he said.

Bayindir also made history by becoming the first Turkish player to play for United and couldn’t hide his emotion when reflecting on the milestone.

“Being a football player and seeing our flag flying at Old Trafford is too indescribable to be described in words. I don’t know how this can be explained, but I can say it in one word, ‘pride’,” he added.

Bayindir will hope to add to his first team minutes in the coming months and will be looking to impress Erik ten Hag in training.

Onana remains the undisputed number one but should his patchy form continue, Bayindir will be sure to be ready to take his chance.

United will hope to continue their good form in 2024 as they travel to Aston Villa on Sunday after back-to-back wins in the Premier League.