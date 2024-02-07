Brentford manager Thomas Frank expresses interest in Christian Eriksen



Brentford manager Thomas Frank has revealed Christian Eriksen will “always be welcome back” to the London club should he choose to leave Manchester United.

The Danish midfielder swapped the Gtech Community Stadium for Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag – who had taken charge of United in May that year – was believed to be keen to add the 31-year-old to his new squad, owing to the midfielder’s intelligence and technical ability.

Eriksen graduated from the Ajax academy in 2010, playing 113 times for the senior squad. As such, he is well-versed in the Cruyffian principles all Ajax products have drilled into them during their footballing education at the club.

Eriksen had initially joined Brentford in January 2022 on a six-month contract.

The midfielder’s previous contract at Inter Milan had been terminated owing to rules banning players who use implantable cardioverter-defibrillators. Eriksen was fitted with one following his cardiac arrest on the pitch when playing for Denmark against Iceland during Euro 2020. This rule does not exist in the Premier League.

Frank, himself a Dane, had reached out to Eriksen following this decision by Inter Milan. He offered the 31-year-old the opportunity to rekindle his career in England, having previously played for a fellow London team -Tottenham Hotspur.

It proved a very fruitful decision for both parties.

Eriksen played a key role in helping to steady a Brentford team who had appeared on the verge of collapse in their debut season in the Premier League.

The newly-promoted side ended up finishing 13th, winning seven of their last eleven games. The Danish midfielder’s contributions proved central to this revival, impressing officials at Old Trafford to sanction a move at Ten Hag’s request.

Eriksen played a key role in the Dutch manager’s midfield last season. He formed an effective partnership with fellow new signing, Casemiro, which constituted a significant upgrade on the McFred – Scott McTominay and Fred – pivot United fans had been forced to endure in recent years.

The Dane’s role has been reduced this year, however.

The signing of Mason Mount, alongside the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, has relegated Eriksen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. While Ten Hag is believed to still value his quality as a player, and a positive influence in the dressing room, reports had begun to emerge linking the 31-year-old with a move away from the club.

One such interested suitor was Galatasaray. The Turkish giants were reported to have made Eriksen their “main priority” in the winter window, though these advances have been firmly rebuffed by United.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, a Danish magazine, Frank was asked about the prospect of Brentford signing Eriksen, and responded positively.

“He will always be welcome back! Christian will always be,” the Brentford manager stated. “I think he knows that well. And we know he had a good time here. I understood well why he went to United back then, and I’ve said that publicly. I also think he’s done well. Of course, he had an injury before Christmas for a while. But if Christian wants, he’s very welcome.”

Eriksen has one year remaining on his contract come the summer. The midfielder will also turn 33 next season and, therefore, while United remain keen to keep the Dane this season, they may wish to cash in on ahead of next year.

Given Galatasaray appear likely to reignite their interest in the summer, and Brentford will always be an option while Frank is the manager, Eriksen may be heading for a departure from Old Trafford sooner rather than later.

